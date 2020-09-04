Tahoe Truckee Media election forums set for Sept. 9-10

Tahoe Truckee Media has teamed up with the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Political Action Committee (CATT-PAC), the Tahoe Sierra Board of Realtors, the Sierra Sun and Moonshine Ink newspapers to provide two candidate forums aimed at enhancing voter education and participation in the upcoming election.

The dates of the forums are Sept. 9-10 and will be held at Truckee Town Hall Council Chambers.

Due to COVID-19 health precautions, no public will be allowed. The forums will be broadcast live on Tahoe Truckee Media-Channel 18 as well as streamed on their home page at TahoeTruckeeMedia.org and rerun frequently until the election Nov. 3. Members of the Sierra Sun and Moonshine Ink staff will present questions to the panel of candidates and tax measure speakers. Questions asked may be a compilation of questions received on a given topic.

The first forum will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Featured will be:

Truckee Town Council (2-year term) seat. There are two candidates vying for one seat.

Truckee Town Council (4-year term) seats. There are seven candidates vying for two seats.

Truckee Donner Park & Recreation District Board seats. There are three candidates vying for two seats.

The second forum will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Featured will be:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board. There are four candidates vying for three seats.

North Tahoe Public Utility District Board. There are four candidates vying for three seats.

Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board. There are five candidates vying for three seats.

Measure K, the Truckee Ballot Measure for a 2% increase in transient occupancy tax (TOT).

These forums are provided as a public service by the sponsoring groups in conjunction with Tahoe Truckee Media and the Sierra Sun and Moonshine Ink newspapers.