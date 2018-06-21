Tahoe Truckee school board votes to put school funding measure on November election ballot

After months of gathering community feedback about their priorities for local schools, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution to place the Save Our Schools Renewal Measure on the November ballot for voters' consideration.

If enacted, the measure would renew existing, voter-approved funding first established in 1989 and would continue to fund programs underfunded by the state.

"Our schools must prepare students to compete in the technically advanced, highly competitive 21st-century economy," said district Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Dr. Robert Leri. "The Save Our Schools Renewal Measure will continue to ensure our science labs, libraries, and classroom instruction keep pace with educational technology, so our schools continue to equip students with the skills they need to succeed."

If enacted the $148 parcel tax renewal measure would continue locally-controlled funds that cannot be taken by the state and would include strict fiscal accountability requirements including independent citizen oversight and annual audits. No funds could go to administrative salaries or benefits.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Unified School District