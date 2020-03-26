Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announces schools to remain closed through May 1

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District announced Thursday that schools will remain closed until May 1.

The district recently launched a new learning model, allowing students to engage in online learning while facilities are closed.

“I wish we knew what lies ahead, but we don’t,” said Superintendent Chief Learning Officer Robert J. Leri in a letter from the district. “COVID-19 continues to spread in our county, our state, and the country. We originally told you that school would be closed until April 3, 2020, however, we don’t know how long we will be under the governor’s stay-at-home order. We all need to prepare ourselves this public health order could go on for some time. At this time, it clearly isn’t realistic to re-open our schools by April 3.”

Schools have been closed since March 16.

The school district is also evaluating its spring break schedule and is negotiating with Tahoe Truckee Education Association to determine if changes can be made due to the teachers’ contract. The district said it plans to have an announcement about spring break by Monday. Spring break was scheduled to take place April 13-17.

“The health and safety of our students is a responsibility we take seriously,” added Leri in his letter. “We are in constant communication with the Placer County Office of Education, Placer County Public Health and statewide education leaders on how we can keep all who are part of our learning community safe in the midst of this growing health crisis.”

