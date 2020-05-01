TDPUD announces hire of new chief financial officer
Truckee Donner Public Utility District has announced Michael Salmon has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer (CFO). Salmon beat out a talented pool of over 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by the executive recruitment firm Peckham & McKenney and supported by Pamela Hurt Associates.
Salmon was selected by an interview committee representative of staff, executive leadership and the board.
“His educational background, professional experience, leadership and commitment to Truckee made him the obvious choice,” a news release states.
Salmon was formerly the controller for Northstar and has been with the Tahoe Donner Association since 2007 where he was serving as director of finance and accounting.
Support Local Journalism
Salmon can be reached at 530-582-3969 or michaelsalmon@tdpud.org.
Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User