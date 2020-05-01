TDPUD announces hire of new chief financial officer

Truckee Donner Public Utility District has announced Michael Salmon has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer (CFO). Salmon beat out a talented pool of over 50 candidates in a nationwide search led by the executive recruitment firm Peckham & McKenney and supported by Pamela Hurt Associates.

Salmon was selected by an interview committee representative of staff, executive leadership and the board.

“His educational background, professional experience, leadership and commitment to Truckee made him the obvious choice,” a news release states.

Salmon was formerly the controller for Northstar and has been with the Tahoe Donner Association since 2007 where he was serving as director of finance and accounting.

Salmon can be reached at 530-582-3969 or michaelsalmon@tdpud.org.

Source: Truckee Donner Public Utility District