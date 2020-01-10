Town hires first full-time housing program manager

The Town of Truckee announced it has hired Seana Doherty, project director for the Mountain Housing Council as the town’s first full-time housing program manager to help bring more affordable housing to Truckee.

“For a lot of reasons she’s a great find,” said Truckee Town Manager Jeff Loux. “We didn’t anticipate that we would get someone of great caliber and a local.”

As project manager for the Mountain Housing Council, Doherty coordinated with local jurisdictions to research how to successfully house the local workforce. As Truckee’s housing program manager she will be tasked with managing housing activities around town including incentives for accessory dwelling units and long term rentals and exploring short term rental options, deed restriction programs and town owned properties.

“Addressing local housing needs is a priority for the Town of Truckee,” said Doherty in an email.“The new Housing Program Manager position will offer an opportunity to coordinate and accelerate many of the efforts already underway as well as take on exciting new initiatives.”

Town staff members are already dedicating time to housing issues, said Loux, most notably Yumie Dahn, associate planner for the Town of Truckee.

“She does an excellent job but has lots of regular planning duties. She put together the housing element and has been responsible for all the housing management policies to date,” said Loux, including the inclusionary housing ordinance.

Having a full-time staff member dedicated to housing will allow to the town to turn its focus beyond existing housing programs.

“What we haven’t had time to do with current staffing is coming up with new programs,” said Loux.

Doherty filling the role comes after the town announced plans to incentivize construction of accessory dwelling units in November to provide more affordable housing stock in the town as well look into a new short-term rental ordinance.

In May, the town’s General Planning Advisory Committee also decided to focus all their energy on housing and climate change which the town council has repeatedly indicated as two of its highest priorities.

