Town of Truckee announces opportunity to join Sister City Committee

On May 8, the Town Council directed staff to pursue the first steps of becoming a sister city, according to a release.

The town is inviting interested Truckee residents to join Truckee's Sister City Committee.

A sister city relationship is a long-term partnership established between two communities, usually in different countries. Themes of a sister city partnership could include educational, art or cultural exchanges, government, business, trade, or philanthropy.

The town will be working with interested community members to develop a sister city program and seek out a sister city. The committee's initial role will be to establish sister city selection criteria, research and reach out to potential sister cities, and recommend a first sister city to the town council. The town council will be responsible for approving the partnership.

Are you interested in learning about other cultures? Have a great idea for who our Sister City should be? Love sharing your Truckee pride with others?

If so, organizers encourage you to get involved.

Committee members could include Town officials, students, teachers, local businesses, nonprofits, religious groups, artists and musicians, institutions, or other interested community members.

Applications for this ad hoc committee are due June 29 and are available at http://www.townoftruckee.com/TruckeeSisterCities. The committee will meet approximately once per month for the first three to four months, decreasing to quarterly after that.

Source: Town of Truckee