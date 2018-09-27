Town of Truckee eliminates road maintenance workshops

Due to low attendance rates the past two years, a budget workshop meant to involve the public in road maintenance around town has been eliminated.

"The past two years nobody has shown up for the workshop," Becky Bucar, Truckee's engineering manager said at Tuesday's council meeting. "Knowing that it does take a fair amount of time to prepare for these workshops and to conduct them, the staff is recommending to rescind that resolution."

On Nov. 4, 2008 Truckee voters approved an extension of a half a cent sales tax, Measure V, to fund road maintenance. Once approved, the workshops were set up to further involve the public in road maintenance funding.

Bucar said that since the resolution requiring the town to hold the workshops has been adopted, the town has added an additional budget review workshop with the council.

"We've got more opportunities for people to comment on Measure V," she said.

A second aspect of the resolution was to provide a process to approve updates for the pavement maintenance program. However the program is reviewed at town council meetings, deeming the review process with the original resolution "unnecessary" according to a staff report.

Recommended Stories For You

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.