“Traditional kill strategies” argued against during event at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center

Cougars, conservation focus of next Sierra Speaker Series

Join us for an evening with Dr. Rick Hopkins, co-owner and Senior Conservation Biologist at Live Oak Associates, Inc., as he argues against "traditional kill strategies" to control population of predators, according to a release.

The event will take place July 21 at the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center located at 12593 Donner Pass Road, Truckee. Doors open at 5 and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. There is a $5 suggested donation to attend and parking is free after 5 p.m.

Hopkins argues these "traditional kill strategies" not only do little to reduce conflict, but more importantly do little to conserve the species.

"These elusive felines are rarely seen at Tahoe, but that doesn't mean they aren't here," Executive Director for the Sierra State Parks Foundation Heidi Doyle said. "I am interested in what Dr. Hopkins has to say about conserving these and other predators crucial to the ecosystem."

The Sierra State Parks Foundation fund projects and programming that connects people with our rich natural resource and cultural heritage.

For more information visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org.

