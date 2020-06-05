Trails for Tails virtual run underway to raise funds for Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe
The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is going virtual in an effort to raise funds.
The nonprofit is hosting its first ever Trials for Tails run, which is now underway, raising much-needed funds and tracking many healthy miles. The humane society, however, needs help to reach their goals.
Participants have until July 3 to complete a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon. There is no set course and people are encouraged to complete the distance however they feel comfortable — as a traditional run, or simply by adding up the steps as they go — to reach their goal.
“Exercise can help boost your mental state as well as your physical health,” said Dale Lawrence, development and marketing director at Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. “So, in the spirit of social distancing and self-care, track your steps along with your furry friend and help us continue our important work.”
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has set a fitness goal of 10,000 miles and a fundraising goal of $20,000. To help reach these goals, they are encouraging participants to raise funds by challenging friends and family to sponsor their run and donate to their cause. Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has created a toolkit to help people track their fitness and fundraising progress.
People looking to participate can register here at http://www.charityfootprints.com/cf_website/eventdetails?id=399.
Registration fees are based on level of participation, similar to a live race. Fees are used to help support Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s mission of saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter, Pet Pantry, and humane education programs.
Anyone who raises $250 or more will receive a humane society embroidered blanket and every finisher will receive a keepsake medal.
Other ways to help
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe acknowledges that there is a lot of uncertainty and financial hardship for everyone across the nation.
If people are unable to assist financially in this campaign, they can still help in a very meaningful way. Every email, like, share and post helps the humane society spread the word and reach a wider network.
Source: Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe
