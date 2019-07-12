Truckee adopts Public Art Master Plan

More public art is in Truckee’s future with the town council’s adoption of a Public Art Master Plan. The plan includes policies that define what public art is, potential art locations and how it will be funded.

“This is the town’s guideline for the creation of public art throughout the community,” Nick Martin, administrative analyst for Truckee. “The plan couldn’t have happened without our local community, specifically our passionate local artists,” he said.

The town hosted a community workshop in June 2018 to examine the structure and goal of a Public Art Master Plan. Participants shared a desire to support art organizations and local artists of all types, including permanent and temporary installations as well as live performance spaces. Some also noted that the art should respect the history of the town. A draft plan was produced in March.

The plan dedicates $25,000 to public art in the town’s 2019 to 2020 budget, the first time the town has made a budget commitment to art.

“We heard loud and clear from this community that if we’re serious about public art we need to have a dedicated funding source to continue this public art development throughout the community,” said Martin.

The plan also seeks to create an advisory committee to oversee the installation of public art. “My preference would be to have that group be very empowered to make decisions,” said Council Member Morgan Goodwin. The council will determine who will be a part of the committee at a future meeting.

Several pieces of public art already exist around town including unique bike rack designs downtown created through the Truckee Public Arts Commission’s Art Bike Rack Project. Other art projects can be seen placed in the center of roundabouts such as the “Mountain Flowers” sculpture which stands 16 to 18 feet high in the roundabout across from the Truckee Donner Community Center.

Two years ago Truckee became one of 14 designated Cultural Districts in California, following the creation of the Truckee Arts Alliance in 2015. According to the organization’s website, a cultural district is a “well defined geographic area with a high concentration of cultural resources and activities.” To receive the designation, the town had to go through an extensive process of identifying and mapping art, historical and event assets in Truckee.

The Art Industry

The Nevada County Arts Council completed an Arts and Economic prosperity survey for the county in the past year. The study included participation from 103 of the 161 eligible nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in the county. The council also collected over 1,000 audience surveys at arts and cultural performances, events and exhibits.

According to the study, the arts generated $46.9 million in total economic activity last year in Nevada County. Off that spending, $25.7 million was by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations with $21.2 million generated by the audiences at events with audience members spending an average of $40.44 per person per event.

In total, the arts supported 869 full-time equivalent jobs, generated $20.9 million in household income to local residents and delivered $5.1 million in local and state government revenue.

