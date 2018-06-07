Truckee Brew Fest returns for 13th year

The libations will be flowing this weekend as the Truckee Optimist Club brings the 13th annual Truckee Brew Fest to town on Saturday, June 9.

This year's festival will feature more than 40 different beers from more than a dozen breweries, including local staples FiftyFifty Brewing Co., Alibi Ale Works, and Tahoe Mountain Brewing.

The Blues Monsters will be on hand, cranking out live music all afternoon. There will also be a silent auction, benefiting local youngsters.

The brew fest will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at Truckee Regional Park, and costs $35 if purchased beforehand. The price of admission is $40 at the door. Designated drivers will be admitted for free, and taxis will be available.

All proceeds from the event benefit local youths, through the Truckee Optimist Club.

The Truckee Optimist Club is a fund raising organization, according to its website, and has raised more than $1 million to support children in the community, since its inception in 1972.

Tickets can be purchased at FiftyFifty, Alibi, Dickson Realty, Zander's Spirits, Tuff Beanz, Autoglass Express Truckee, and Mellow Fellow Truckee.

For more information visit TruckeeOptimist.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.