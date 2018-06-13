Truckee bridge construction taking off in Tahoe City

Since the beginning of May, road blocks and orange cones have lined the edges of State Route 89 leading into Tahoe City, marking the beginning of a major construction project that is expected to run through Oct. 15.

The project, originally conceptualized in the 1994 Tahoe City Community Plan, is a new Truckee River bridge, — a rebuild of Fanny Bridge.

The construction of three new roundabouts, the realignment of SR-89 to match new road plans, and other street improvements along West Lake Boulevard are all part of the bridge project.

The new Truckee River Bridge, located east of the Caltrans maintenance yard along SR-89 and downstream of Fanny Bridge, will become the new junction between SR-89 and SR-28. The 88-year-old Fanny Bridge will be rebuilt to include new sidewalks and bike lanes on each side, with bridge railing that matches the existing design.

A new roundabout will be constructed on the north side of the Truckee River with outlets onto the new bridge and West River Street. Another roundabout will connect a new route from the new bridge to West Lake Boulevard.

The third roundabout will replace Tahoe City's busiest intersection where the original junction between SR-89 and SR-28 currently stands.

West Lake Boulevard will also receive improvements including new sidewalks, crosswalks, street lights and street and trail signs. Two new Tahoe City gateway signs will be installed at the two roundabouts leading into the city.

The Tahoe City Trout Sculpture has already been dismantled and moved to storage to allow for construction. City officials are still making efforts to secure a new location for the sculpture when the project is complete.

Night construction will take place Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Day work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bridgework will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors should expect up to 20-minute delays in the area.

The project is headed by the Tahoe Transportation District in cooperation with the California Department of Transportation, Placer County and other agencies. According to TTD, the project is intended to improve safety for pedestrian cyclists, alleviate traffic congestion and provide two safety routes from the west shore. Complete project information and a schedule of construction can be found here.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.