Truckee Community Christmas hopes to make holidays bright for all

In the spirit of charitable giving, the Truckee Community Christmas program identifies people in the community who would most benefit from the generosity of others.

Each year the organization collects coats, toys and food for low-income families, teenage moms and their babies, and homebound seniors. Starting the weekend after Thanksgiving, donation bins will be available at almost 50 locations throughout town to conveniently drop-off items to be wrapped and delivered to their recipients.

Community members can get involved by donating clean, gently used winter coats, or purchasing them new for people of all ages. Coats are accepted at Church of the Mountains in downtown Truckee and at Tahoe Forest Church on Hirschdale Road.

Non-perishable food items and kitchen items are accepted at Safeway, Save Mart, La Galleria, Coldwell Banker, Truckee Elementary, Glenshire Elementary and Alder Creek Middle School.

Toy donations are accepted at almost 20 locations around town.

Truckee Community Christmas will update specific donation requests at truckeecommunitychristmas.com and on the Facebook page, @TruckeeCommunityChristmas.

In addition to goods and services, help is needed to sort and pack donated food and gifts at the SELS school gym on Donner Pass Road on Dec. 13-14.

Checks can be mailed for tax-deductible contributions to Truckee Community Christmas, P.O. Box 2955, Truckee, Calif. 96160. For questions call 530-587-2757.