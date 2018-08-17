Truckee Council raises parks and rec impact fee

Truckee Town Council members voted to approve a increase in the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District park impact fee on Tuesday increasing the fee by 3.61 percent.

The fee will be charged through building permits on new residential construction projects and will be used to fund the one-time cost of expanding the park and recreation facilities.

Single family housing projects will be charged $1.93 per square foot while multi-family housing projects will be charged $2.77 per square foot.

According to Nicholas Martin, an administrative analyst for the town of Truckee, multi-family housing projects are charged more because there is a higher occupancy rate per square foot.

The district has charged an impact fee since 1986 starting at 40 cents per square foot.

The change will go into effect on Oct. 14.

Recommended Stories For You

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.