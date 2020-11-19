Truckee Donner Public Utility District board removes Rem Scherzinger

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District is again in need of a general manager.

Last June, the district appointed Rem Scherzinger — the former general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District — to the role, but during Wednesday’s board meeting he was removed from the position after roughly four months on the job.

The board unanimously approved the motion to terminate Scherzinger without cause, said Director Jeff Bender during Wednesday’s open session. Scherzinger began working as the district’s general manager in July.

“There is not a good fit between the board and general manager, and we feel this is in the best interest of the Truckee Donner PUD,” concluded Bender.

The motion to terminate Scherzinger was made during Wednesday’s closed session, and later announced as the board meeting concluded the night with its open session. The board also approved of a motion to name Brian Wright as interim general manager.

Scherzinger served as NID’s general manager for over seven years. He announced his departure from the water district in May.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.