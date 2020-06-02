Truckee Donner Public Utility District names Rem Scherzinger as general manager

Rem Scherzinger

Truckee Donner Public Utility District introduced Rem Scherzinger as its new general manager on Friday during a live Facebook stream.

The public utility district has been actively pursuing a new general manager for the past several months, and chose Scherzinger out of a final pool of 102 applicants.

“It’s humbling to think that I’m the result of such an extensive district and community based project … I’m ready to take the baton and continue the upward trajectory of this fantastic organization,” said Scherzinger during Friday’s announcement.

The process of narrowing the field, according to the public utility district, included asking candidates 48 hard skill set questions and 41 cultural skill set questions. Additionally, each candidate participated in a proctored case study process during which they were given one hour to prepare and one hour to present their analysis and recommendations based on three case study questions.

“There were several areas that I was particularly impressed with during our process with (Scherzinger),” said Director Bob Ellis during the announcement. “He has an in-depth focus on collaboration with an emphasis on both problem solving and decision making. He is community based. He wants to make a difference in our community and become involved.”

Ultimately the hiring process was narrowed down to three candidates before the public utility district made its final decision.

“I’m very proud that our decision for the next Truckee Donner General Manager was a unanimous decision by the board,” said Director Joe Aguera. “(Scherzinger) has the skill sets that will lead us well into the future.”

Scherzinger comes to the district with a background that includes a bachelor of science degree from California Polytechnic University in Pomona as a civil engineer. He also has a Master of Business Administration degree focused on financial management. Scherzinger brings more than 20 years of experience serving in both water, wastewater and electric utilities. Most currently he served as the general manager and CEO of the Nevada Irrigation District. He also serves on several industry boards including: Region 3 Association of Water Agencies and is the president of the CABY Integrated Water Management Joint Powers Authority. Scherzinger is one of 53 people in California to possess a certified special district managers certificate from the California Special Districts Association.

“I am very excited to become actively involved in the Truckee community,” added Scherzinger. “This opportunity to work with TDPUD staff and Board to help define the next generation of water and power while serving the needs of the Truckee community is a dream.”

Scherzinger will start work in July, joining the Truckee community with his wife and two daughters.

