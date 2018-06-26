Truckee Fourth of July parade entries open till July 2

Plans are underway for the Fourth of July parade, a quintessential display of small town Americana and a true Truckee tradition.

Truckee's parade begins at 10 a.m. at the west end of town (with staging at Truckee High School), and progresses 1 1/2 miles down Donner Pass Road into historic Truckee, ending around noon.

This year's parade theme "Truckee – Base Camp for a Big Life" is in recognition of Truckee's brand.

"A Big Life means something different for everyone," a news release states. "It can be balancing a career that you love with your true passions; catching a few snowboard laps at lunch or heading straight to the mountain bike trails after work; creating family memories of vacations in the mountains; or simply spending more time chilling on the docks at Donner Lake."

Parade entry fee is $85; $75 for nonprofits. If an entry has more than one vehicle, the entry fee is $95; $85 for nonprofits. Entry fees deadline is 5 p.m. July 2. Parade entries are being done online by visiting http://www.Truckee.com under What's Happening.

Trophies (and bragging rights) will be won for Best of Show, and winner in each five classifications: Commercial (representing a business), Youth Group (18-years old and younger), Classic Auto, Open (your group doesn't fit into any other category), and Non-Profit.

Back again this year are the Civil Air Patrol cadets to start the parade off with the presentation of colors.

Judges include: Chamber Board Vice Chair John Manocchio; Sherilyn Laughlin, Assistant Governor for Rotary District 5190; and long-time locals Mike and Sandy Horn. Master of Ceremonies will once again be Jim Simon and Ravn Whitington of Porter Simon.

Pre-parade festivities include the Truckee Fire Pancake Breakfast. Swing by Station 92 at 11473 Donner Pass Road from 7-10 a.m. to fuel up for the day's activities. Breakfast is free this year, with donations accepted.

Immediately before the start of the parade, is the Firecracker Mile, a one-mile, gravity fed, fun event for all ages and abilities. The course is all downhill and follows the route of the parade, ending in historic Downtown Truckee. For registration and more information, head to Truckee.com under What's Happening.

Truckee Tahoe Community Television will be filming the parade and it will be live-streamed on their website at http://www.ttctv.org, broadcast on cable Channel 6 and 18, and available as video-on-demand after July 4th.

For more information, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail info@truckee.com.

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce