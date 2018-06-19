Truckee High School Class of 2018 goes out in style

With the stands at Truckee's Surprise Stadium overflowing for graduation on June 16, senior Sierra Bohnet took the microphone in front of her peers and the crowd, and broke into a soulful rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."

By the end of the performance Truckee's seniors were on their feet clapping in unison as the Class of 2018 celebrated their high school graduation.

Other highlights during the ceremony included speeches from Truckee's two valedictorians Megan Burrill and Olivia Vigano, and senior class president Elizabeth Morgan.

"As we move on from a backpack to a briefcase, we must pack it with care," said Burrill to close off her speech. "At times we'll get to lighten the load, at others we must carry heavy burdens. As we clutch our diplomas and exit the stage, we encourage you to follow your own path to wherever it takes you."

As a class, Truckee's graduating seniors earned $3 million in grants and scholarships, and donated 10,250 volunteer hours to the community.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.