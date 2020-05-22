Truckee housing, industrial projects move forward

The Truckee Planning Commission has approved a pair of projects which will provide industrial space and housing to the area.

At its Tuesday meeting the commission gave the OK for land use approvals to construct a mixed-use development with two industrial shell buildings and a nine-unit apartment building.

The 28,336 square feet of general manufacturing space and an apartment building at 10969 Industrial Way are being proposed by Truckee Industrial Way Partners, LLC. The first shell building is proposed to have eight tenant spaces at 11,554 square feet. The second building is proposed to have 12 units and will be 16,782 square feet. The buildings have not been pre-leased. Tenants will be required to submit plans to the town for planning, zoning, use and building approval. A total of 54 parking spaces are proposed for the manufacturing space.

The residential buildings will be made up of nine one-bedroom units. The units are proposed to be 953 square feet. Nine parking spaces for the units are also proposed.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The commission approved the project in a 4-1 vote with the modification to make similar workforce housing requirements as the Coburn Crossing project.

The appeal period for the project ends at 5 p.m. May 29.

The commission also approved a zoning clearance, planned development, and use permit for six multi-family residential units at 10199 Donner Lake Road, near the west end of the Donner Lake area.

The applicant, Blair Wallace of Sasha’s Arizona, LLC, is proposing to construct three studio units at 299 square feet each and three one-bedroom units at 368 square feet each. Each unit would have a one-car garage.

The Planning Commission approved of the project unanimously with the condition that materials used will be additionally reviewed and modified. All six apartments will be deed restricted and can only be rented out to those who work more than 30 hours a week in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.

The appeal period for the project ends at 5 p.m. May 29.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.