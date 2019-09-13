Truckee improving online mapping system

New additions have been added to Truckee’s Geographic Information System, an online mapping system, that gives users more insight into ongoing construction projects around town and emergency preparedness.

The map allows users to view all projects that are active in the town and see whether they are under construction or still in the planning process. Users can input an address and locate the desired parcel on a map and zoom in on that parcel, a feature that gives users more concise images and information than a typical PDF map.

“If you’re curious about what’s going on around you, you can type in an address and you’ll be able to see all the projects around you,” said Drew Jack, Truckee’s information technology specialist.

When the project is selected, it will display the name, description, the planner assigned to the project and a link to more information. The map also gives users information on road construction throughout the town and is updated daily directly from the Public Works Department.

“It gives you an idea of where they’ve been and where they’re going,” said Jack.

A second feature of the map gives an updated evacuation guide and highlights main evacuation routes in neighborhoods. When a user types in an address, arrows will show up on the map directing drivers to the appropriate route.

“This is still a map that should be used to prepare for evacuations not during an event,” said Jack.

A third addition, meant mainly for the police department and public works, gives officials information on where cones and traffic enforcement is needed around town.

“It allows quick action and resource deployment,” said Jack. “It’s really simple and that’s the idea.”

IMPROVEMENTS TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY

The town has been making improvements to the program for the past few years.

Past developments with the program allow the public to display their land parcel information and sketch out a potential modification. Users can then use a function to print out a standard PDF template that the town has set up to proceed with an application for the modification. This way communication is consistent between the town staff and the public because they’re all working off the same data.

The map can also be used to locate trails in the area, the trails length, whether it’s an asphalt or dirt trail and the last time it was updated in a maintenance database.

“We’re constantly l developing these maps hoping that the public will use them and hoping that staff is using them, too, to increase efficiency,” said Jack.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.