Truckee local prevails in case against Northstar, awarded refund of season pass

When Northstar California Resort announced it would charge for parking at previously free lots near the mountain, it drew the ire of many season pass holders.

Truckee resident Robert Grossman in January took the resort to Placer County small claims court in Tahoe City over the matter, seeking a refund for his 2019-20 season pass.

Grossman argued he was unable to use his pass as intended, and ultimately won the case.

Northstar later appealed the matter to Placer County Superior Court, and on Aug. 11 the case was brought to court in Roseville.

Grossman argued he never used his season pass due to the parking restrictions in place at the resort’s Village View lot, and said that due to Northstar’s terms and conditions, which he claimed stated “No refunds if used,” he should be given a refund of his season pass. The resort’s terms and conditions for season passes have since been updated.

On Aug. 12, Judge Steven Howell issued a decision in favor of Grossman in the amount of $652.95 for the cost of the season pass and expenses related to preparing for the trial, plus an additional $135 for court costs.