Truckee man accused of raping teen
March 21, 2019
A Truckee man remained jailed Wednesday on accusations he raped a teen at his home, authorities said.
John Melvin Carson, 46, faces charges of forcible rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation. Booked March 11 into the Nevada County Jail, Carson remained held this week on $250,000 in bond, prosecutors and reports state.
According to Deputy District Attorney Traci Mason, Carson is accused of raping the teen around March 3.
"The victim was known to Mr. Carson," she added.
The teen immediately reported the incident, and authorities issued a warrant days later. However, Carson had medical issues at the time. Authorities knew his location, Mason said.
"If there was a need to apprehend him at that time, they could have," she added.
Officers arrested Carson last week. He appeared Tuesday before a Truckee Superior Court judge, and is next scheduled for court on April 9 for a bond hearing, authorities said.
"There's a lot of investigation we're conducting right now," Mason said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
