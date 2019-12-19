Truckee named top-10 ski town by USA Today readers
top 10 Best Ski Towns
Bethel - Maine
North Conway - New Hampshire
Jasper - Alberta
Taos - New Mexico
Ogden - Utah
Steamboat Springs - Colorado
Stowe - Vermont
Truckee - California
Sandpoint - Idaho
Jackson Hole - Wyoming
USA Today 10Best
Long known for its reputation as one of the premier locations for winter sports, readers of USA Today have selected Truckee as one of North America’s top 10 ski towns for 2019.
With several resorts only minutes away, an array of food options, and many other off-slope winter activities, Truckee was named No. 8 on the list of top ski towns.
Bethel, Maine took top honors, according to USA Today, due to its snow conditions, proximity to Sunday River Ski Resort, après ski scene, and many restaurants.
Among those selected from the western side of the continent were Jasper, Alberta, Canada at No. 3; Taos, New Mexico at No. 4; Ogden, Utah at No. 5; and Steamboat Springs, Colorado at No. 6.
A panel of experts consisting of professional skiers, snowboarders and writers were partnered with 10Best editors to choose the initial 20 nominees, which were then narrowed down by popular vote.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.