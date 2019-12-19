Truckee named top-10 ski town by USA Today readers

With several resorts only minutes away, an array of food options, and many other off-slope winter activities, Truckee was named No. 8 on the list of top ski towns.

BRIAN HAMILTON/BHAMILTON@SIERRASUN.COM

top 10 Best Ski Towns Bethel - Maine North Conway - New Hampshire Jasper - Alberta Taos - New Mexico Ogden - Utah Steamboat Springs - Colorado Stowe - Vermont Truckee - California Sandpoint - Idaho Jackson Hole - Wyoming USA Today 10Best

Long known for its reputation as one of the premier locations for winter sports, readers of USA Today have selected Truckee as one of North America’s top 10 ski towns for 2019.

With several resorts only minutes away, an array of food options, and many other off-slope winter activities, Truckee was named No. 8 on the list of top ski towns.

Bethel, Maine took top honors, according to USA Today, due to its snow conditions, proximity to Sunday River Ski Resort, après ski scene, and many restaurants.

Among those selected from the western side of the continent were Jasper, Alberta, Canada at No. 3; Taos, New Mexico at No. 4; Ogden, Utah at No. 5; and Steamboat Springs, Colorado at No. 6.

A panel of experts consisting of professional skiers, snowboarders and writers were partnered with 10Best editors to choose the initial 20 nominees, which were then narrowed down by popular vote.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.