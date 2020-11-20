Truckee Optimist Club keeps tradition alive with Christmas Tree sales

The Truckee Optimist Club will once again be selling Christmas Trees at their lot at Crossroads Center located on the corner of Highway 89 south and Deerfield Drive. The lot will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and daily through Dec. 23, or when the last tree is sold.

WHO: The Truckee Optimist Club WHAT: Christmas Tree sales WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 23, or until the last tree is sold. Lot opens at 1 p.m. daily. Delivery options available. WHERE: Crossroads Center located on the corner of Highway 89 south and Deerfield Drive, Truckee MORE INFO: Visit http://www.truckeeoptimist.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TruckeeOptimistClub or call 530-582-9062

“We are hoping to make this Christmas as traditional as possible in spite of the COVID virus that has affected us all,” said Dan O’Gorman, Optimist Club Christmas Tree Chair. “At the same time, we will be raising money for the many youth organizations and activities that club supports.”

“The Optimist Club has been selling Christmas trees for well over 40 years, and this year the Truckee Optimist Club will be celebrating its 50th year of service to our community and our Truckee youth,” said Stacey Justesen, Optimist Club President.

“We will be selling 800 trees this year including locally cut Red Firs (Silvertips) as well as Noble Fir trees shipped to us from our growers in Oregon” said O’Gorman.

There will be new procedures and COVID-19 protocols in place to keep customers, club members and volunteers safe. This may slow down the purchasing process at the lot, but the club is implementing these new sales techniques to minimize social contact.

“We will absolutely develop and enforce protocols for the protection of our customers and our workers,” said Justesen. “We are currently developing a drive-thru plan and we will constantly monitor State and Federal mandates and adjust our procedures accordingly.”

The club will also take orders over the telephone and will do home deliveries (at an additional charge) right to your driveway. This order and delivery service will be provided (once the lot is open) every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

For further information and lot hours, visit http://www.truckeeoptimist.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TruckeeOptimistClub.

For specific questions and orders, please call and leave a message on the club telephone number at 530-582-9062. We will return your call as soon as we can within office hours.

All proceeds from the sales of the trees go directly to the Truckee Optimist Club annual budget to fund scholarships, youth activities (educational and recreational) and grants for programs for Truckee Youth.

Source: Truckee Optimist Club