Truckee Planning Commission approves cannabis delivery business

A new cannabis delivery business will be coming to Truckee with the Planning Commission’s approval of Tahoe Harvest Collection Cannabis on Tuesday night.

The business’s use permit was approved unanimously with only one public comment received concerning potential odors from the building.

“The odor comes from the growing process. We’re basically a retail outlet,” said Michael Johnson of Tahoe Harvest Collection. “Everything comes to us in packaging. I understand the comment, but there is no odor in those packages whatsoever.”

The business will operate out of a manufacturing building at 10970 Industrial Way.

Truckee’s cannabis regulations allow businesses to only deliver to a private physical addresses. However, each delivery service must have a fixed location to run operations, at which direct sales cannot take place.

The businesses cannot exceed 3,000 square feet or have a retail storefront. They must maintain at least 600 feet of distance from schools, day cares and youth centers and will be limited to areas zoned for manufacturing, downtown manufacturing, service commercial and general commercial. Businesses in the general commercial zone may not be located on the ground floor.

“We identified locations that are away from sensitive uses and this project is currently located within an appropriate site,” said Yumie Dahn, associate planner for the Town of Truckee.

To fulfill security requirements Johnson said the building will be equipped with five security cameras.

Though the town has no cap on the number of licenses distributed, Tahoe Harvest Collection will be the second cannabis delivery business operating in Truckee, along with Winter Greens Delivery.

In December the Truckee Planning Commission granted Tahoe Herbal Care a use permit, a delivery service attempting to operate out of a second-story suite in Donner Lake Village.

The planning commission’s decision was appealed, however, and the owners said they later withdrew their application due to regulations within the homeowners association.

