Truckee police arrest woman on assault, child cruelty charges

A Truckee woman remained jailed Thursday after police say she threatened a man with a knife.

Robyn Merriah Garnes-Richards, 25, faces felony accusations of assault with a deadly weapon and child cruelty. Booked early Thursday into the Nevada County Jail, Garnes-Richards remained incarcerated that day under $35,000 in bond, reports state.

Truckee police arrested Garnes-Richards in the 10000 block of Martis Valley Road after responding around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a fight, Sgt. Lisa Madden said.

Officers arrived and began talking to witnesses, learning that Garnes-Richards used a knife when threatening a man inside an apartment, the sergeant added.

"There was a minor injury," Madden said, adding that the victim didn't go to the hospital.

A child at the apartment at the time led to the cruelty charge. The child received no injuries, Madden said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy