Truckee police: Intoxicated man spits, threatens officer at July Fourth event
July 6, 2018
A Truckee man accused of head-butting a police officer remained Thursday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.
Marcos Antonio Diaz Ramos, 36, is charged with obstructing/resisting an officer, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, battery of a police officer and disorderly conduct, jail records state.
Truckee police arrested Diaz Ramos after responding around 9 p.m. July Fourth to a disturbance in the 15000 block of Donner Pass Road. Officers arrived and found Diaz Ramos intoxicated at a holiday event, leading them to attempt an arrest, Sgt. Arnie Lopez and reports state.
"He physically assaulted an officer," Lopez added. "He threw an elbow and successfully head-butted an officer."
Police handcuffed Diaz Ramos, who then spit and threatened an officer, the sergeant added. Officers then took him from the scene.
