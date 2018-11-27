Truckee police nab PETA award for bear cub rescue (VIDEO)

A Compassionate Police Department Award is on its way from PETA to the Truckee Police Department after two officers responded to a call about a bear cub who was trapped inside a dumpster, a news release states.

Video footage shows Officer Jacob Donahue and Sgt. John Mon Pere — who had rescued another bear cub from a truck on October 26 — lifting the dumpster's lid so that the young animal could run off to his or her mother, who was waiting nearby.

"These compassionate officers made sure that this little cub escaped a frightening and life-threatening predicament," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA encourages everyone to follow their example and come to the aid of animals in distress — especially in winter, when a scarce food supply can lead wildlife into dangerous situations."

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way"—encourages home and business owners to help keep the outdoors safe for animals by enclosing yards with sturdy fencing without gaps, removing potentially poisonous plants or other materials, keeping dumpsters securely closed, and covering any open sewer holes or pipes. Additional tips for living in harmony with wildlife and disposing of trash properly are available here.

The Truckee Police Department will receive a framed certificate and a box of delicious vegan cookies.

For more information about helping animals, please visit PETA.org.

Source: Truckee Police Department