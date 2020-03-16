Truckee Police to limit non-essential in-person contact

The Truckee Police Department issued a message earlier today regarding public safety services and the coronavirus.

Effective Monday, the department is implementing measures to limit non-essential in-person contact.

“For the protection of both the community, our first responder employees, and their families from COVID-19 we are modifying our response to certain calls for service on a case-by-case basis,” said the department in its advisory.

“Until the spread of COVID-19 has smoothed, officers will attempt to handle non-emergency calls for service by phone. Officers might request to speak with community members at distances of 6 to 8 feet and/or in the open air.”

There will be no changes to staffing, according to the department, officers will be deployed at maximum levels, and will respond to emergency calls.

“We are asking for the community’s understanding and assistance with limiting in-person contact as much as possible by allowing officers to obtain information needed for investigations by phone or through email. Officers will continue to gather evidence from serious crime scenes and make arrests as needed,” said the department.

“These are unprecedented times. We are committed to being patient, understanding and as transparent as we possibly can.”

