Truckee receives COVID-19 update as salons, churches allowed to reopen

Truckee Town Council received a COVID-19 update at Tuesday’s virtual meeting from the town’s Emergency Operations Center regarding further opening businesses and other services.

The update centered on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that 47 counties, including Nevada County and Placer County, could reopen hair salons, barbershops, and places of worship.

Following the guidance of Nevada County and California, places of worship can reopen with attendance of 25% of building capacity and can not exceed a maximum of 100 attendees.

Hair salons and barbershops may now open under Nevada County’s attestation of readiness with the state. Guidelines, according to the California Department of Public Health, allow for haircuts, weaves, extensions and other hair treatments, but other services that require touching a customer’s face, like eyelash services and facials, are to be suspended in order to allow customers to keep face coverings on during the entirety of the service.

Short-term rentals clarified

Earlier this week, Nevada County also released an update regarding rules on short-term rentals, stating that short-term lodging facilities may be rented for Stage 2 business travel, to essential service workers, and for isolated housing for COVID-impacted people. Short-term lodging, according to the county’s revised order, includes campgrounds, RV parks, hotels, motels, rented homes, and condos.

Moving forward, the town is also beginning to phase out its Emergency Operations Center.

“We’re relying more on the emergency operations center for the county,” said Truckee Police Chief Robert Leftwich. “Logistically, those missions are starting to overlap and we think it’s redundant in nature.”

Confirmed Cases in May

Nevada County hasn’t seen any increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, thus far this month, remaining at 41 positive test results.

Placer County has increased by 29 confirmed cases since the start of the month, bringing its total to 194 positive test results. Eastern Placer County has had seven confirmed cases since the beginning of the month for a total of 18 positive test results.

Tahoe Forest Health System, which serves residents in five counties in Nevada and California, has reported five new cases this month for a total of 62 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Tahoe Forest Health System collects tests at its Truckee campus and at Incline Village Community Hospital. The regional testing location for the Truckee-North Tahoe area is at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.