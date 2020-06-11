Truckee receives update on COVID-19 pandemic situation

BY THE NUMBERS As of June 11 NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 50 Number in western county: 12 Number in eastern county: 38 Number of active cases: 5 Number of recoveries: 44 Number of deaths: 1 Number tested: 3,815 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 314 Number in East Placer: 25 Number in Mid Placer: 39 Number in South Placer: 250 Number of recoveries: 190 Number of deaths: 9 Number tested: 13,877

At its meeting Tuesday, Truckee Town Council received an update regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 and plans for Nevada County to move into Stage 3 of reopening.

Town Council also received information on the relocation of the area’s federally funded and state ran COVID-19 testing facility from the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach to Truckee.

“The reason it was moved was it was getting relatively low use,” said Town Manager Jeff Loux. “The state wants to see approximately 50 tests per day. It was not reaching that level and the concern was they didn’t want to lose that testing facility.”

The new testing center is in the Old Gateway Center at 10990 Donner Pass Road. Testing is still free, and having symptoms of COVID-19 are not necessary in order to receive a test. Registration ahead of time is required and can be done at http://www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123.

Loux also touched on several local businesses that received part of $210,000 in first-round grants from the Nevada County Relief Fund. Among those receiving funds were Brad Henry Pottery, Jack + Emmy children’s boutique, Alpenflow Yoga Studio Tahoe, Coupe Sixty-One Hair Studio, The Station eatery, and Dark Horse Coffee Roasters

“This is a great day. It feels like I won the lottery!” said Drew Taylor, owner/proprietor of Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, in a news release. “The community of Truckee is quite special and it’s why my wife and I went into business. We wanted to create community, not just sell coffee.”

Further reopening

On Friday, Nevada County announced plans to move into Stage 3 of reopening, which could go into place by the end of the week.

Under Stage 3 guidelines, campgrounds, RV parks, hotels, bars, and fitness centers would be allowed to reopen with restrictions in place.

“It is good news that we will be able to reopen more businesses and move into Stage 3 reopening as early as next Friday,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake, in Friday’s announcement. “We will be reviewing the State guidance this weekend and considering how we can best protect our community by moving safely into Stage 3 reopening. However, with this good news, we also saw a significant spike in Nevada County cases this week. We need to continue to be diligent with reopening safely, and that will truly require a community-wide effort.”

Industries that are not included in the state guidance released Friday include nail salons, youth sports, movie theaters, entertainment venues and others. During Tuesday’s Truckee Town Council meeting, members of town council approved of sending a letter to the state and county urging for Truckee and the broader community to be permitted to move into some elements of Stag 3, and at very least, be allowed to reopen lodging and camping facilities with suitable precautions.

For further information on reopening, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.