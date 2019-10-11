Truckee recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness month

Truckee Mayor David Tirman this week declared October as Breast Cancer Awareness month “to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer and make a difference by spreading the word about mammograms.”

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women and one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

“This is an important month for women’s health,” Dr. Kathleen Legarza of the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center said during Tuesday night’s council meeting. “Mammograms save lives, so if you’re of appropriate age go get your mammogram.”

According to the proclamation, the Tahoe Forest Health System will perform over 3,200 screening mammograms and 625 diagnostic mammograms this year. The Health System not only encourages women to schedule a mammogram, but to take preventative measures by leading a healthy life.

“We’re so lucky in this community to have this fresh mountain air,” said Legarza. “So get out there, exercise and eat healthy because that will decrease your chances of getting breast cancer in the first place.”

Truckee Police Department is showing their support by participating in the Pink Patch Initiative, which began in Southern California in 2013 as a program for public safety agencies to bring awareness to the movement. Pink Patches can be purchased at the Tahoe Forest Hospital Gift Tree Shop for $10 and all the proceeds go to the local cancer center.

“Any time the Truckee Police Department can collaborate with community partners to bring awareness to an issue that impacts our safety and wellness, we want to be part of it,” a Facebook post from the police department states. “Our hope is that our Pink Patch uniforms help drive awareness, funding, and community support around this very important topic.”

