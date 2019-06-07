Truckee recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Truckee Mayor David Tirman has declared, the first Friday in June — this Friday — as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and encouraged all citizens “to support their local community’s efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives.”

According to Everytown For Gun Safety, a national gun violence prevention organization, 100 Americans are killed by gun violence every day with nearly 13,000 gun homicides each year. Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed with guns than people in other high income countries.

“Support for Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens go hand in hand with keeping people away from guns with dangerous histories,” the proclamation states.

The national awareness day seeks to honor Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed weeks after marching in President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade, as well as every other victim and survivor of gun violence.

“We’re thrilled to accept this proclamation and we appreciate your support with taking action to reduce gun violence locally as part of a national effort,” said Dana Beckman, of Truckee Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The fifth annual awareness day will takes place June 7 and encourages participants to wear orange to spread awareness of gun violence in the United States.

To recognize the day Moms Demand Action will host a picnic at the Truckee Regional Park.

“There we’ll honor the victims of gun violence and discuss how we can work together to reduce gun violence in all its forms,” Beckman said.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America started as a grassroots movement to fight for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence. The group has now established a chapter in every state.

