Truckee rolls in new residental waste rates

Truckee residents may have already noticed a change in recycling services, which started July 1.

The Truckee Town Council approved the rates on Tuesday for the new service bringing the annual total from $292.86 to $338.86 at approximately $28.24 per month.

The new program, designed to enhance recycling and trash services, began earlier this month to coincide with the start of the new solid waste franchise agreement with Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal and only applies to homes within Truckee town limits.

Residents can now utilize 64-gallon, blue recycling carts and separate yard waste containers to prevent recycling contamination and increase the amount of materials that can be recycled, according to the Keep Truckee Green website.

According to a staff report, the new program will prevent up to 3 million plastic bags from being landfilled over the 10-year contract term.

The new rate is based on solid waste collection and processing services and the town administration fee. The service fee is the amount paid to the hauler and includes a five percent franchise fee to the town.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.