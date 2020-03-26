Truckee Sanitary District modifies operations

During the coronavirus epidemic, the Truckee Sanitary District has temporarily modified their operations as follows:

The TSD Administration and Field Operations buildings located at 12304 Joerger Dr. will be closed to the public starting Thursday, March 19, 2020 until further notice. TSD will continue to provide all essential services including inspections.

Customers may contact TSD via email or phone as follows: Sewer emergencies – 530-913-0011; general inquiries or inspection scheduling – 530-587-3804 or info@truckeesan.org

Additional information, including the TSD Board Meeting schedule, agendas, and minutes, is available on the TSD website at http://www.truckeesan.org

Source: Truckee Sanitary District