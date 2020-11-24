Truckee Tahoe Airport District grants $125,000 to Downtown Truckee Park Project

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe (CATT) has announced that their sister nonprofit CATT Community Project (CATT CP) has received approval of an agency partnership grant in the amount of $125,000 from the Truckee Tahoe Airport District (TTAD) to help fund the Downtown Truckee Park project.

Mark Tanner, president of Mark Tanner Construction, is driving the revitalization project in collaboration with CATT CP and a number of other local companies and organizations including the Truckee Donner Recreation and Parks District (TDRPD).

“We’re thrilled to have the airport’s support for the Downtown Truckee Park,” said Tanner. “With these funds in place, our next step is to launch the Buy A Brick Campaign – providing a chance for community members to be part of the legacy of this greatly needed, central downtown gathering spot.”

The Buy A Brick campaign kicks off Dec. 1, also known as the annual Tuesday Giving Day. Individuals, families and businesses can join in the movement by purchasing a personalized, permanently engraved paver brick for $300 each. The pavers are approximately 8 x 4 inches and will be installed on pathways that wind through the park. This fundraiser is the last piece of the puzzle needed to begin construction of the park.

Truckee-based High West Landscape Architects designed the park, which will be built on the TDRPD’s Community Arts Center property. The park will include an outdoor amphitheater, sensory garden, picnic area, benches and natural boulders that will creatively function as play structures.

The ADA-accessible park will serve as a welcome respite spot for people of all ages.

Upon securing the TTAD grant, Kellie Cutler, CATT’s executive director, marveled at what can be accomplished when community members come together to embrace a vision to replace an aging playground with something that offers so much more. “I’m hopeful that area residents will join us in supporting the creation of what will be a very special place,” said Cutler.

To purchase a commemorative brick, log onto DowntownTruckeePark.com.

The Contractors’ Association of Truckee-Tahoe Community Project has a mission to be a conduit for funds, materials, volunteerism and project coordination with the goal of restoration and construction of selected structures that are deemed beneficial to the community. Over the past 21 years, CATT CP has completed 25 projects assisting local nonprofits as a resource for a wide range of construction needs. CATT CP coordinates volunteer draftsmen, general contractors, suppliers and other professionals to meet community requests which are reviewed monthly by a seven-member board of directors.

Based in Minden, Nevada, with a satellite office in Truckee, Mark Tanner and his experienced team of professionals are at the forefront of the esteemed Lake Tahoe building community. The award-winning company is one of the most respected and established in the region. From remodels and renovations to ground-up construction of custom homes, it is Tanner’s goal to create livable, workable, flexible spaces unique to each client’s lifestyle. The full-service company also offers custom cabinetry and woodworking, a metal shop, and home care management service. For more information, go to MarkTannerConstruction.com or call 530-587-4000.

