Truckee Tahoe Airport receives $1.03 million grant

The Truckee Tahoe Airport is set to receive over $1.03 million from a Federal Aviation Administration grant to be used for taxiway repairs.

The U.S. department of Transportation announced the grant last week which will award $770.8 million to airports across the country for infrastructure improvements including runways, taxiways, aprons, and terminal projects.

"These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country's critical infrastructure," said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, in a press release. "This grant is a down payment to ensure Truckee-Tahoe Airport remains an economic engine as demand grows."

The Truckee Airport receives a similar grant each year to fund improvements, receiving $3,746,930 in 2016 for runway repairs. The $770.8 million grant dispersed in 2018 is the third allotment of a $3.18 billion grant in Airport Improvement Program funding.

According to a press release airports receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs.

