Truckee-Tahoe goes big for Independence Day

For decades the Truckee-Tahoe area has gone all out in its celebration of the Fourth of July, and this year is no different with events across the region.

The area will kick off its celebration of America's independence this Saturday in Incline Village with the start of the annual Red, White and Tahoe Blue festival.

From a three-on-three basketball tournament to an ice cream eating contest, this year's festival is packed with more than 20 events, and will conclude with a fireworks show on July 4 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Incline Beach. For more information visit RedWhiteTahoeBlue.com.

Kings Beach will be the first to light up the night sky with a fireworks show on Tuesday as the 39th annual July 3 Fireworks & Beach Party comes to the area.

The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Admission to the beach party is free and will include food vendors, a beer and wine garden, and live music by San Diego Marines Double-Time Brass Band. Fireworks will be shot off floating barges on Lake Tahoe, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The following day Tahoe City will take its turn wowing crowds with a 9:30 p.m. firework display, as the Tahoe City Downtown Association brings the 74th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show to the North Shore.

Recommended Stories For You

Each year the fireworks show is funded entirely by grants, sponsorships and donations.

"It's 100 percent fundraised," said Executive Director JT Chevallier. "All of the money is from the local community and it's imperative that people who love the fireworks feel the need to support these events."

The downtown association accepts donations for the annual firework displays year round. To donate go to visittahoecity.org/event/tahoe-city-4th-july-fireworks-show/.

Truckee's Independence Day celebration kicks off the morning of July 4 with the annual Truckee Firecracker Mile. The run begins at 9:45 a.m. and follows the parade route on Donner Pass Road from U.S. Bank to Historic Downtown Truckee.

The run has options for elite racers down to families and young children, and costs $20 to $25 depending on age. Day of registration jumps $15. To register visit TahoeMountainSports.com.

Following the Firecracker Mile, will be the annual Truckee 4th of July Parade, featuring this year's theme, Truckee — A Base Camp for Big Life.

The parade will be staged at Truckee High School, and will begin at 10 a.m. and end around noon. The route follows Donner Pass Road and ends in Historic Downtown Truckee.

Entry to the parade is still open until 5 p.m. July 2 at a cost of $85 or $75 for nonprofits, and $95 ($85 for nonprofits) for entries longer than one vehicle. Parade entries can be completed online at Truckee.com under the tab "What's Happening."

Once again this year, the Town of Truckee in partnership with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District, Truckee TBID, and the TNT/TMA, will be providing free shuttles traveling to and from downtown between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to the following destinations: Tahoe Donner, Donner Lake, Sierra Meadows, Brockway, Prosser, Glenshire and Northstar.

For residents and homeowners of Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District, there will be a festival at Donner Lake's West End Beach capped off with a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show.

Following the area's Fourth of July festivities, the Keep Tahoe Red White & Blue Beach Cleanup will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 5.

There will be cleanup sites at Commons Beach, Kings Beach, Nevada Beach, Kiva Beach and Regan Beach. Cleanup bags, gloves, hand sanitizer and refreshments will be provided, as well as giveaways and a raffle.

For more information or to RSVP visit KeepTahoeBlue.org.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.