Truckee-Tahoe resort community to add 16 new luxury homes in Old Greenwood

A new project broke ground last month in one of the Truckee-Tahoe area's resort communities, Old Greenwood, adding what will eventually be 16 new homes along the community's golf course.

In partnership with Paradigm 8, luxury real estate firm Carr Long Real Estate began work last month on four new homes along the 10th fairway as part of the project's first phase.

The development, called the Signature Home Collection at Old Greenwood, according to a release from Carr Long Real Estate, will be a multi-year project with property prices starting at $1.565 million. Homes will be four bedrooms, with a recreation loft, media room, two downstairs master suites, and will feature expansive outdoor living spaces.

"We are excited about this new venture which will bring highly sought-after new-construction inventory to this very popular community," said Don Carr, co-founder of Carr Long Real Estate, in a statement.

Construction on the first phase, known as the Sutter's Trail Collection, is under way, and will include eight single-family homes. An additional eight homes will be constructed at a later date, according to the release, as well as planned Signature Home Collections within the community for Miner's Trail, Carson Range and Villa Court.

The homes are designed to capture the essence of mountain living, with the first unit, a 3,271-square-foot home, scheduled to be move-in ready by early 2019.

Interested local real estate brokers and prospective buyers can expect to see a sales cottage open on site at Old Greenwood in mid-July.

"The family friendly amenities and the programming at the Old Greenwood Pavilion are second to none in Tahoe and we at Carr Long Real Estate could not be more pleased to share this with the marketplace," said Tori Long, of Carr Long Real Estate.

For more information on the Signature Home Collection at Old Greenwood contact Carr Long Real Estate at (530) 562-1100 and visit SignatureOldGreenwood.com, and for more information on Old Greenwood visit OldGreenwood.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.