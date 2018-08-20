Truckee to celebrate 25 years

Truckee will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of incorporation and 155 years of establishment on Sept. 8 with a picnic at Donner Lake West End Beach.

Free food will be served with live music performances from local musicians Richard Blair, The Streets of Truckee, and the Berm Brothers.

The picnic will take place between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a group picture at 11 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to take advantage of free bus transportation from Truckee neighborhoods to the beach, or ride their bikes.

"It's going to be great," said Kathy Hess Slocum, the event coordinator, adding that throughout the 20 years she has spent working in Truckee the town has always been a tight knit community. "I love how all the community is coming together."

The Town of Truckee became incorporated in 1993 after it was put to a vote in November 1992, garnering more than 70 percent local approval. According to Slocum the last group picture taken of participating residents in 2000 captured around 2,000 people. This year she expects that number to double.

Registration is required to receive a barbecue lunch, a commemorative pin and link to the group picture, and can be done here. Slocum said the town is still in need of volunteers for the event. Those interested are asked to contact her at kathy@justimaginemktg.com.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.