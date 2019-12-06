Truckee Town Council adopts new California building codes

A full list of substantial changes to the code can be found here.

The Truckee Town Council has adopted the 2019 California Building Code with new safety and energy regulations. Local jurisdictions are required to adopt the code and enforce it by Jan. 1.

“All cities and communities need to do this code,” Mayor David Tirman said.

Going into effect in January is California’s building, residential, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and energy codes, along with Green Building standards.

The new code, adopted last week by the Town Council, requires all new houses to have photovoltaic capabilities such as solar panels, unless the house meets a shade exemption, and must go through insulation inspections. It also requires all new garage door openers and vehicle gates to have a battery backup. Electrical and energy codes are updated as a result of new technology, improved safety and better construction practices, according to a town brochure.

Significant updates to the plumbing code require all plumbing fixtures on residential property to be water efficient and reduce shower head flow rates from 2 gallons per minute to 1.8.

The new codes will “help make buildings safer, more efficient and will help to preserve California’s resources,” a staff report reads.

Adopting the new code does not adopt the 2019 California Fire Code. That will be adopted in conjunction with the Truckee Fire Protection District.

