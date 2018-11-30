Truckee Town Council approves Joerger Ranch plan update

Truckee's Town Council this week approved an update to the Joerger Ranch specific plan and Environmental Impact Report, which dictates development of multiple parcels including the construction of a Raley's grocery store.

In order for the project to move forward, an inconsistency between the two documents regarding timing of preliminary improvements, such as trails and intersections, had to align.

In March, the Town Council approved the Soaring Ranch project, which consists of a 40,000-square-foot Raley's with an attached 12,000 square feet of co-anchor retail and a 7,000-square-foot free standing retail building.

The project is currently tied up in a lawsuit, which argues against the town's decision to approve it.

While the EIR requires basic improvements to be completed before a building or grading permit is issued, the specific plan requires those improvements to be concurrent with building development.

According to Becky Bucar, Truckee's engineering manager, the town received requests from property owners in Joerger Ranch to allow issuance of building permits prior to completion of infrastructure improvements.

"That is something that is being addressed in the proposed addendum," said Bucar. "You get to the same result; it just allows them to work on the building and the improvements at the same time."

"This looks like a tremendous change," said Town Manager Jeff Loux. "But this really is a cleanup item simply to align the words in a couple of these conditions and mitigations."

Eight revisions were approved, five of which related to the timing of infrastructure improvements.

"This really is following inconsistently with other projects and how they've been managed," said Joan Jones who said she was representing a property tenant on a Joerger Ranch parcel.

"I think this was just a clerical error in the combination of the two reports," she said. However, she said the council action would help move the project forward. "I think that's beneficial to everyone."

Plans for development of the area were first presented to neighbors in 2005. A specific plan was adopted in 2015 to align with an EIR. The area includes four parcels of land at the intersection of Highway 267, Soaring Way and Brockway Road. A specific plan for the 67-acre Joerger Ranch was approved by council in 2015 and includes mixed uses of land such as commercial spaces and housing.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.