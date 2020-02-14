Truckee Town Council considers 2020 goals

Truckee Town Council is considering its 2020 goals which put a focus on the General Plan 2040 Update, housing and the town’s marketing efforts.

In January, town council and staff participated in a two-day facilitated discussion to come up with this year’s priorities.

“The three goals that we ended up with really are the overarching focus of this coming year,” said Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad. “This is not what we’re committing to doing the next 10 years.”

With the 2040 General Plan Update in progress council hopes to create more engagement with the public with the process.

“That’s to check in with the community on a broader level to make sure their opinions of what Truckee should look like in the future are being heard,” said Truckee Town Clerk Judy Price

In 2019 one of council’s goals was to increase the availability of affordable and achievable locals housing.

“This has been a council priority for quite some time,” said Price. At this year’s workshop, council members and staff discussed what could be accomplished this year with funding set aside specifically for housing.

For the town’s marketing efforts Price said a facilitator in the workshop coined the phrase “create raving fans.”

“That has to do with a marketing effort, letting our community know about what resources we provide, who is providing them and why we’re passionate about our community,” said Price.

Other goals that the town will still focus on include supporting the Friends of the Truckee Library’s efforts to build a new library, establishing a leadership role in fire safety and economic development and streetscape project of West River Street.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.