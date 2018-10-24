Truckee Town Council endorses renewal of Measure AA

Truckee Town Council unanimously voiced their support for Measure AA, which would continue funding programs within Tahoe Truckee Unified School District that are typically underfunded by the state.

"I have two daughters that have benefited greatly from the school system," said Councilmember David Tirman. "We need this kind of funding to continue those vital programs."

Measure A was first enacted in 1989 to ensure students had access to programs that lacked proper funding from the state including those in science, art, technology, physical education, honors advanced placement classes and college preparation.

Measure A requires property owners within the boundaries of the school district to pay a $135 parcel tax. If the Measure AA renewal is approved, the tax will be raised to $148. Measure A expires in June of 2019 and must be renewed before the funding expires if the district is to continue receiving support.

"I think it speaks to the importance of our school system and it speaks to our excellent ratings that we in the community want to support this," said Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee. She said that the council has only publicly endorsed ballot measures three or four times in the town's history. "When people are trying to decide where they're going to live, schools are number one on that list."

This past year the district took home the Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Award from the The U.S. Department of Education. North Tahoe High School was recognized as a Silver Award recipient in the 2018 Best High School Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. And Truckee Elementary received California's Model Programs Award from the state Department of Education for their Blended English Development program.

In addition, two teachers from the district, Nicole Sayegh at North Tahoe Middle School and Mary Berelson at Glenshire Elementary, have claimed Placer County's Teacher of the Year award the past two years.

In the past 10 years the district began implementing Career Technical Pathways that provide students with career specific classes and professional experiences. It began with a foodservice and hospitality pathway and has now culminated into a variety of programs including biotechnology and engineering.

"Career Technical Pathways is just one of the many programs that Measure AA funds," said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of parent and community relations for the school district. "It funds sciences and school counselors. It allows our district to have programs that other schools don't have," she said.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 503-550-2652.