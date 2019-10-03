Truckee Town Council moving forward with Church Street extension

The Trout Creek restoration project will include an extension of Church Street and the installation of a roundatbout on Glenshire Drive.

Town of Truckee

The Town of Truckee is moving forward with design of a project that will extend Church Street to Glenshire Drive and restore Trout Creek, which the road will pass over.

“The project is basically three small projects in one,” said Todd Landry, senior engineer for the Town of Truckee. It involves the Church Street extension with a new crossing over Trout Creek, the installation of a roundabout on Glenshire Drive, east of Donner Pass Road that will connect to the extended Church Street and the restoration of the creek.

“I think this project is going to significantly change the look of this area and the circulation patterns creating a whole new road and extension that I think is going to be very welcome by many members of the community,” said Council Member Anna Klovstad.

To fully develop the Railyard downtown, a second access to the site via Glenshire drive is needed, according to a staff report.

“As a Glenshire resident we’ve been waiting a long time for an improvement on how to get into downtown,” said Truckee Mayor David Tirman.

Restoration on the creek would start directly south of the intersection of Donner Pass Road and Glenshire Drive and go down to the Union Pacific Railroad site. Late last month, the Town Council adopted the initial environmental study for the project which showed the project would have less than significant impacts on the area’s biological and cultural resources and noise levels.

“This is the appropriate level of review and investigation and mitigations,” said Klovstad.

The roundabout construction is expected to cost around $4.5 million, Landry said. They are roughly 60% through the design phase.

“We’ve kind of put the project on hold temporarily while we look at grant funding for the restoration portion of the project,” said Landry.

The restoration will cost another $2 to $2.6 million with $600,000 going towards design and environmental permitting.

“For that project we are actively applying for grant opportunities,” Landry said.

The town recently applied for a Forest Conservation grant and a Department of Water Resources Urban Streams grant, but have not heard back yet.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.