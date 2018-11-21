Truckee Town Council race separated by 20 votes

With 3,000 ballots still remaining to be counted in Nevada County, the race for three seats on the Truckee Town Council is still too close to call.

And it's likely, with a 20-vote margin, all three new council members won't be known until the final ballots are tallied.

Anna Klostad remains in the lead with 3,908 votes for 21.98 percent of those who voted. Morgan Goodwin remains in second place, with 2,665 votes (14.99 percent). Still vying for the third seat is David Polivy with 2,516 votes (14.15 percent) and Chelsea Walterscheid with 2,496 votes (14.04 percent).

Polivy and Walterscheid have traded the lead in the two previous updates. Polivy held a three vote lead on Election Night, while Walterscheid jumped ahead by nine votes in last week's update.

Rounding out the roster of candidates, Richard Ludke has 2,363 (13.2 percent), Carmen Carr has 2,129 (11.9 percent) and Suzie Tarnay has totaled 1,700 (9.5 percent).

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF

Shannan Moon will become the next sheriff of Nevada County, according to the latest vote tally released Monday.

Moon has 28,107 votes compared to 20,498 for Bill Smethers, or 57.8 to 42.2 percent.

Officials had counted 52,832 votes as of Monday — a turnout of 76.7 percent. Around 3,104 votes remain uncounted, elections officials said.

Smethers can't overtake Moon's vote count with the remaining amount of uncounted ballots, based on the latest numbers released by the elections office.

"I am truly humbled and honored to receive the community's trust and support as the next sheriff of Nevada County," Moon said in an email. "I look forward to continuing to serve and protect all of the citizens of our community. I would like to thank our team of dedicated volunteers, endorsers, donors, community and my family for their unwavering support."

"If that's the case, then obviously Nevada County has spoken," Smethers said after examining local media reports on the latest vote tally. "I'm proud of the campaign that I ran. It's time to move on."

Smethers said he appreciated the support he received from the community, as well as the organizations that endorsed him. The only aspect of the election results that disappointed him was what he called a "slap in the face" to organizations like the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association, which endorsed him.

A 25-year veteran of law enforcement, Smethers said he'll likely retire by year's end.

"I appreciate all the support from the community," he said.

TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT BOARD

Incumbent Jim Morrison looks to be headed for a return to the Airport Board, totaling 6,594 votes. But the second seat is still up for grabs, with a 220-vote difference between second and third places.

Mary Hetherington, a former board member who is challenging for a return, has 5,326 votes. She leads incumbent John Johnes, who has 5,106 votes.

Peter Foss Van Peborgh has 875 votes in fourth place, while Joe Lorenz has totaled 815 votes.

TRUCKEE REC & PARK DISTRICT

In another local races that continues to run close, incumbent Jason Hansford leads with 2,795 cotes. The margin for second place, for the second seat up for election, is a matter of three votes.

Challenger John Mon Pere has 1,648 votes to incumbent Dan Kates' total of 1,645.

OTHER RACES

Truckee Donner PUD

(Vote for 2)

Tony Laliotis 3,715 33.8%

Christ Finn 3,510 31.9%

Paul Warmerdam 2,358 21.4%

Kaveh Mansoor 1,413 12.8%

Truckee Sanitation District

(Vote for 3)

Nelson Van Gundy 3,674 29.6%

Ron Sweet 3,368 27.2%

Kurt Smart 1,760 14.2%

Jerry Gilmore 3,528 28.4%

Measure AA

Yes 9,888 77.7%

No 2,839 22.3%

North Tahoe Fire Protection District

Nathan Chorey 216 29.8%

Heidi Doyle 281 38.8%

Danielle Hughes 89 12.3%

Steven Hook 137 18.9%

North Tahoe PUD

S. Lane Lewis 741 21.9%

Sue Daniels 868 25.7%

Pippin Mader 795 23.6%

Alex Mourelatos 951 28.2%

Tahoe City PUD

(Vote for 2)

John Pang 974 37.9%

Daniel Wilkins 759 29.5%

Gail Scoville 813 31.7%

Placer County Board of Education

Anthony Palmer 18,603 44.8%

Ken Tokutimi 22,847 55.2%