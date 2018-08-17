Truckee Town Council race shapes up for 2018
August 17, 2018
Truckee Town Council Members, Morgan Goodwin, Carolyn Wallace Dee and Patrick Flora will be running for re-election in November.
Other candidates who filed by the Wednesday deadline include Anna Klovstad, the Truckee Elementary Project manager; David Polivy, owner of Tahoe Mountain Sports; Chelsea Walterscheid, program manager at Sierra Business Council; Susana Turney, conservation assistant with the Truckee River Watershed Council; Richard Ludke with the U.S. Forest Service; and Carmen Carr, Tahoe Donner real estate agent.
The town council is made up of five members who each serve four year terms. Terms are staggered between council members and elections are held every other year.
Council Members David Tirman and Jessica Abrams will hold their seats until 2020. Once candidates are voted in, the council chooses which members will serve as mayor and vice mayor the following year.
Elections for council and all special districts will be held on Nov. 6.
Truckee Town Council – 3 seats
Carolyn Wallace Dee (I)
Patrick Flora (I)
Morgan Goodwin (I)
Anna Klovstad
David Polivy
Chelsea Walterscheid
Suzie Tarnay
Richard Ludke
Carmen Carr
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)
Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)
Placer County Board of Education
E.Ken Tokutomi (I)
Anthony W. Palmer
Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District â€“ 4 seats
Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)
Dan Kates (I)
Jon Mon Pere
Kristin York (I)
Donner Summit Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats
Phil Gamick (I)
Alex Medveczky (I)
Truckee Donner Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats
Christa Finn
Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor
Paul Warmerdam (I)
Tahoe City Public Utility District – 2 seats
John Pang (I)
Dan Wilkins (I)
Gail Scoville
North Tahoe Public Utility District – 2 seats
S.Lane Lewis (I)
Susan Daniels (I)
Pippin Mader
Alex Mourelatos
Tahoe Forest Hospital District â€“ 3 seats
Mary G. Brown (I)
Dale Chamblin (I)
Charles Zipkin (I)
Truckee Sanitary District â€“ 3 seats
Jerry Gilmore (I)
Nelson Van Gundy (I)
Kurt Smart
Ron Sweet (I)
Truckee Tahoe Airport District â€“ 2 seats
Mary Heatherington
Joseph W. Lorenz
North Tahoe Fire Protection District – 2 seats
Heidi K. Doyle
Nathan Chorey
Steven Hook
Danielle Hughes
Truckee Fire Protection District
Victor R. Hernandez (I)
Paul Wilford (I)
Gary Botto (I)
Erin Prado (I)
Sierra Joint Community College District
Area 2: None
Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)
* (I) incumbent
