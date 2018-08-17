Truckee Town Council race shapes up for 2018

Truckee Town Council Members, Morgan Goodwin, Carolyn Wallace Dee and Patrick Flora will be running for re-election in November.

Other candidates who filed by the Wednesday deadline include Anna Klovstad, the Truckee Elementary Project manager; David Polivy, owner of Tahoe Mountain Sports; Chelsea Walterscheid, program manager at Sierra Business Council; Susana Turney, conservation assistant with the Truckee River Watershed Council; Richard Ludke with the U.S. Forest Service; and Carmen Carr, Tahoe Donner real estate agent.

The town council is made up of five members who each serve four year terms. Terms are staggered between council members and elections are held every other year.

Council Members David Tirman and Jessica Abrams will hold their seats until 2020. Once candidates are voted in, the council chooses which members will serve as mayor and vice mayor the following year.

Elections for council and all special districts will be held on Nov. 6.

Truckee Town Council – 3 seats

Carolyn Wallace Dee (I)

Patrick Flora (I)

Morgan Goodwin (I)

Anna Klovstad

David Polivy

Chelsea Walterscheid

Suzie Tarnay

Richard Ludke

Carmen Carr

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)

Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)

Placer County Board of Education

E.Ken Tokutomi (I)

Anthony W. Palmer

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District â€“ 4 seats

Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)

Dan Kates (I)

Jon Mon Pere

Kristin York (I)

Donner Summit Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats

Phil Gamick (I)

Alex Medveczky (I)

Truckee Donner Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats

Christa Finn

Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor

Paul Warmerdam (I)

Tahoe City Public Utility District – 2 seats

John Pang (I)

Dan Wilkins (I)

Gail Scoville

North Tahoe Public Utility District – 2 seats

S.Lane Lewis (I)

Susan Daniels (I)

Pippin Mader

Alex Mourelatos

Tahoe Forest Hospital District â€“ 3 seats

Mary G. Brown (I)

Dale Chamblin (I)

Charles Zipkin (I)

Truckee Sanitary District â€“ 3 seats

Jerry Gilmore (I)

Nelson Van Gundy (I)

Kurt Smart

Ron Sweet (I)

Truckee Tahoe Airport District â€“ 2 seats

Mary Heatherington

Joseph W. Lorenz

North Tahoe Fire Protection District – 2 seats

Heidi K. Doyle

Nathan Chorey

Steven Hook

Danielle Hughes

Truckee Fire Protection District

Victor R. Hernandez (I)

Paul Wilford (I)

Gary Botto (I)

Erin Prado (I)

Sierra Joint Community College District

Area 2: None

Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)

* (I) incumbent