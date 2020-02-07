Truckee updates development code to align with new state regulations

Truckee adopted updates to its development code again last week to align with new state regulations which include updates to zoning regulations, and cleaning up existing code.

Updated codes will allow manufactured homes in single-family residential parcels.

“We already allow that in many zones, but we wanted to encompass all residential zones as part of the state requirement,” said Yumie Dahn, associate planner for Truckee.

In December the town updated its development code to comply with several new state laws related to secondary residential units. On Aug. 30 Newsom signed Assembly Bill 670, created and sponsored by Truckee, which forbids homeowner associations from prohibiting secondary units. The state also changed zoning requirements to allow ADUs in multi-family zones.

The state passed new legislation that allows an 80% density bonus for projects that are 100% affordable, according to Laura Dabe, assistant planner for Truckee. It also includes parking reductions of different types of projects and added new uses for student housing.

The new code also creates a definition for employee housing and farm worker housing.

“While we don’t have that much agriculture, we do have agricultural-type uses,” said Dahn.

Other state legislation will now allow experienced cooks to legally cook food and sell it from their home.

Updates to the development code have been ongoing since 2007.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.