Truckee welcomes new town council members
December 14, 2018
Newly elected members David Polivy, Anna Klovstad and Morgan Goodwin were sworn into office at Tuesday's Truckee Town Council meeting.
The three claimed seats on the council following a tight race between seven candidates which was officially called just last week.
While Goodwin will be starting his second term on the council, Polivy and Klovstad will be replacing Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee, who served on the council for 12 years, and Patrick Flora, who has served six years on the council.
Filling in the role of mayor is David Tirman with Goodwin as vice mayor.
