Truckee working to fix numerous power outages

NV Energy, who delivers electric power to the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, is working to repair equipment following a significant number of power outages in Truckee the past two months.

Hannah Jones/ hjones@sierrasun.com

Truckee residents have been experiencing a significant number of power outages over the past two months which have been attributed to transmission equipment failures, according to the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

The district does not generate electric power locally and relies on NV Energy to deliver power to Truckee.

“We’re transmission dependent, we don’t generate our own power,” said Steven Poncelet, public information officer for the district. “If they’re not delivering us power, we’re out.”

Poncelet said NV Energy has plans to restore the equipment and fix the problem by the end of July. “You have outages that are sometimes weather related or equipment related,” he said. “They have equipment that wasn’t operating correctly and they’re doing the engineering and construction to change that.”

In the past two months residents in the Tahoe Donner and Donner Lake area have experienced more power outages than they have all winter.

“One of the things that confused a lot of people was that our system actually did very well this winter,” said Poncelet. “NV energy transmission system has typically been very reliable. This increased number of outages is an anomaly.”

The longest outage lasted around three to four hours. At times Tahoe Donner residents would experience three to four minute-long outages over the course of a couple hours.

“Power outages do happen. They can happen to our distribution system and we take that very seriously. And they can happen to NV Energy’s transmission system and they take that very seriously,” said Poncelet.

In the meantime Poncelete urged residents to be prepared for additional power outages.

“Use surge protectors. If you need power make sure you have a generator,” he said.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2652.